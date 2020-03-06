FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of FTSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 650,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,602. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. FTS International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol J. Johnson purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 571,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTS International by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTS International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

