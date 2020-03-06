Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

