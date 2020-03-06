Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FULC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,055. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $207,495 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

