G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of GIII traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 693,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,927. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

