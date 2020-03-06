General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 89,995,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,379,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

