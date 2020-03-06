General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.03. 2,836,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.