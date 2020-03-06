GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,184. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in GeoPark by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

