Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 169,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,848. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

