Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 1,374,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,798. Guardant Health has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -99.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $23,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.