Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of GWRE opened at $93.56 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -374.24, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,305.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

