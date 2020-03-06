Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 1,838,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

