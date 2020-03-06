Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. 81,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

