Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Trimmed by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

