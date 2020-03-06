Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.04-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $31-35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.5 million.Immersion also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.04-$0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.22. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. Immersion’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.