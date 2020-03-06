Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 197.48% and a negative net margin of 1,542.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

