Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.31. 18,210,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130,956. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

