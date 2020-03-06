iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Holdings Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,971,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,526,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,339,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,086. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $75.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

