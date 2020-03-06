iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 998,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.