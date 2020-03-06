iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,066,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,339 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 378,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,567.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 132,668 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,361,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

