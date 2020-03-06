iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,264. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

