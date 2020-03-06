iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $167.82. 1,319,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

