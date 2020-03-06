iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 237,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average of $182.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.87 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

