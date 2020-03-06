iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $174.14. 144,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.56 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.