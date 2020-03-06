JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,007,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,854,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $368.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

