KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KEMET were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in KEMET by 45.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KEMET by 3,052.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.39.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEM. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

