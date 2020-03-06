Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €47.41 ($55.13). 433,364 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.13. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

