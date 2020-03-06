Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

KGX stock traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €47.41 ($55.13). 433,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.13. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

