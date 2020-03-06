Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

KGX stock traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.41 ($55.13). 433,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.13. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

