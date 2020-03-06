Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,340 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,927,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 295,288 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

KNX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,723. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

