Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.61. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.60 EPS.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.77. 2,520,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.704 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

