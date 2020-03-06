LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.86 ($134.72).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €115.05 ($133.78). 293,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of €112.53 and a 200 day moving average of €105.80. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.