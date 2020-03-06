Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Lifted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

LECO stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $145,838.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,289 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.