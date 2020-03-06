Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $426.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

