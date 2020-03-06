Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.71 million, a P/E ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

