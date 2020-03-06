Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44.
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.71 million, a P/E ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.