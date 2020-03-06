Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.01. 103,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,649. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.