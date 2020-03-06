Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,391,000. black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,598,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $12,060,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $8,659,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $65.16. 606,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.