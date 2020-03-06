Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.42. 28,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.