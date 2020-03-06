Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $7,039,422.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,295 shares in the company, valued at $131,332,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 21,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $1,012,142.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,302 shares of company stock worth $11,086,775 over the last quarter.

FWONA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,380. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

