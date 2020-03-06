Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 333,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.