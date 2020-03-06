Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of MAXIMUS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MMS traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $64.07. 24,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,238. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.