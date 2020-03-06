Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 104,416 Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 1.18% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 206,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIQ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,355. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

