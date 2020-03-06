Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 25,976 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 290,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 511.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. 628,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

