Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 49,128 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,463,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,836,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

