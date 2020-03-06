Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Shares in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 358,331 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

