Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 11,910 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 438,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

