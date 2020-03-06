Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.14 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $20.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $241.74 and a one year high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

