Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.18 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 249,418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210,993 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

