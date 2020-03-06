Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.42 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

INDA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,935 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

