Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.82 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

FAST stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 515,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,556. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

