Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.84 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,294 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 333,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,891. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

